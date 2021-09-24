Petrol queues worsen rush-hour traffic

Published: 6:24 PM September 24, 2021

Traffic is building on Suffolk and north Essex's roads as drivers queuing for fuel block rush-hour traffic.

Lowestoft has one mile of traffic from the roundabout between Bridge Road, Normanston Drive, and Gorleston Road. This queue is thought to be rush hour traffic worsened by cars waiting to enter the petrol station.

The queue time is ten minutes approaching Farnham from Stratford St Andrew on the A12. The Texaco and BP garages are thought to be the causes of the queues.

In Colchester, drivers are being delayed on the North Station Roundabout, with queues stretching for over one mile down Cymbeline way. The queues at the Asda car park are also affecting traffic on Mile End Road and Bergholt Road.

There are also queues on Ipswich Road in Colchester, with traffic also stretching onto St John's Road. Regular rush-hour traffic is not helped by drivers waiting to access the petrol station on St John's Road.

Bury St Edmunds has less traffic, with some queues on Horringer Road caused by drivers queueing around the BP petrol station.

Traffic at Barton Mills is also being worsened by the petrol station queues. Heavy traffic is building in the area in response to the queues.

This comes after Suffolk Police warned people to not queue on roads due to traffic delaying emergency services.