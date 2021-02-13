Mapped: How deep was the snow where you live?
- Credit: Archant
New maps revealing which areas had the deepest snow during Beast from the East 2 have been published by forecasters.
East Anglian experts Weatherquest used measurements collected by the public to determine where snow was deepest across the region.
Parts of Ipswich and inland areas such as Framlingham and Eye recorded up to 30cm while towns further north recorded lighter snow with depths up to 13cm.
Swathes of Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and western areas of the region also had depths of more than 20cm.
Earlier this week high winds swept in snow drifts, meaning that measurements in some areas have been estimated.
And as winds are picking up again today, drifts have sparked travel chaos across Suffolk - with bus and rail services badly affected.
Trains between Saxmundham and Halesworth are disrupted with all lines blocked due to snow blowing across the railway in high winds, delays and cancellations are expected until at least midday on Saturday.
Greater Anglia tweeted to say services from Ipswich are terminating at Saxmundham with a limited bus service operating between there and Lowestoft.
Meanwhile, the rural bus services 118 and 119 serving Ipswich, Otley and Framlingham are currently experiencing delays.
Ipswich Buses tweeted to say that due to strong winds, snow is drifting across roads.
They added: "We are monitoring this situation closely as we may have to suspend services if it deteriorates further."
After a few days of milder winds gusts are now climbing to between 25mph and 30mph, meaning lying snow is being blown across many routes.
Suffolk Highways tweeted this video from Harkstead earlier warning drivers that if roads are impassable, not to try and get through.