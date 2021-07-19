Published: 7:00 AM July 19, 2021

Suffolk Highways still has thousands of potholes to fill. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Road teams in Suffolk have fixed about 13,000 potholes this year - although their work has been slowed by ongoing Covid restrictions and bad weather at the beginning of the year.

Figures from Suffolk Highways show that between January 1 and early July they filled in 12,784 potholes across the county. There are 3,069 outstanding reports of potholes to be repaired on roads and pavements.

A total of 220 of those outstanding repairs are on roads and pavements in Ipswich.

During the last financial year, from April 2020 to April 2021, a total of 23,393 potholes were fixed by Suffolk Highways.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said the number of outstanding orders is higher than normal due to problems caused by Covid and the bad weather.

More resources were being brought in to try to speed up repairs.

And Suffolk Highways is also continuing with its surface dressing and resurfacing programme – looking to resurface more than 130 miles over the coming months.

Suffolk Highways celebrated completing a thousand miles of resurfacing since 2017 last year. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The spokesman said resurfacing further assists in the fight to prevent potholes forming in future. Last year they celebrated completing 1,000 miles of resurfacing since 2017.

Paul West said road workers had been carrying on while having to observe social distancing rules. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highway operations Paul West said the Covid restrictions had made it more difficult for roads maintenance workers.

"Road teams obviously cannot work from home but they have to take note of rules like social distancing and wearing masks even though they mainly work outside.

"And then there is the bad weather we have had which makes it difficult to do the work - and also damages the surface in itself."

But he stressed that road uses had the right to expect they could travel on smooth, safe surfaces.

"Our teams are working as hard as they can to get all the holes filled and at this time of the year especially to get on with the surface dressing and resurfacing. This is all very important work and we know people are very keen to see these things sorted out.

Suffolk County Council is responsible for just over 4,000 miles of roads and 2,500 miles of pavements - but that does not include the trunk roads: A14, A12 south of Ipswich, A11 and A47.