Heavy snow drifts disrupt trains and buses
- Credit: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Snow drifts are sparking travel chaos across Suffolk - with bus and rail services badly affected.
Trains between Saxmundham and Halesworth are disrupted with all lines blocked due to snow blowing across the railway in high winds, delays and cancellations are expected until at least midday on Saturday.
Greater Anglia tweeted to say services from Ipswich are terminating at Saxmundham with a limited bus service operating between there and Lowestoft.
Meanwhile, the rural bus services 118 and 119 serving Ipswich, Otley and Framlingham are currently experiencing delays.
Ipswich Buses tweeted to say that due to strong winds, snow is drifting across roads.
They added: "We are monitoring this situation closely as we may have to suspend services if it deteriorates further."
After a few days of milder winds gusts are now climbing to between 25mph and 30mph, meaning lying snow is being blown across many routes.
Suffolk Highways tweeted this video from Harkstead earlier warning drivers that if roads are impassable, not to try and get through.