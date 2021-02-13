News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Heavy snow drifts disrupt trains and buses

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 9:49 AM February 13, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM February 13, 2021
Gritter in snow drifts

A gritter tackles heavy snow drifts in Harkstead on Saturday morning - Credit: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Snow drifts are sparking travel chaos across Suffolk - with bus and rail services badly affected.

Trains between Saxmundham and Halesworth are disrupted with all lines blocked due to snow blowing across the railway in high winds, delays and cancellations are expected until at least midday on Saturday.

Greater Anglia tweeted to say services from Ipswich are terminating at Saxmundham with a limited bus service operating between there and Lowestoft.

Meanwhile, the rural bus services 118 and 119 serving Ipswich, Otley and Framlingham are currently experiencing delays.

Ipswich Buses tweeted to say that due to strong winds, snow is drifting across roads.

They added: "We are monitoring this situation closely as we may have to suspend services if it deteriorates further."

After a few days of milder winds gusts are now climbing to between 25mph and 30mph, meaning lying snow is being blown across many routes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
  2. 2 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
  3. 3 Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road
  1. 4 'The best pound-for-pound signing I ever made' - Lambert on Shrewsbury reunion
  2. 5 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
  3. 6 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
  4. 7 All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates
  5. 8 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
  6. 9 Driver in hospital after car collides with BP filling station shop
  7. 10 'We're in the mix to get in the play-offs... we have to make a run' - Lambert on the promotion race

Suffolk Highways tweeted this video from Harkstead earlier warning drivers that if roads are impassable, not to try and get through.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prezzo, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert

Football | Poll

Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk a

TV

Stunning Suffolk locations to feature on Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus