Rail services disrupted after 'most bashed bridge' struck once again

Rail services have been disrupted after a vehicle hit the rail bridge at Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Suffolk rail services have been disrupted after a vehicle has hit the bridge name the UK's "most bashed" in Needham Market.

Greater Anglia has confirmed that all lines are blocked due to the vehicle striking the structure.

In a tweet, the rail operator said: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Needham Market all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

The road underneath the bridge has recently been closed after a vehicle crashed into a barrier.

Suffolk Highways said the Coddenham Road railway bridge, which was named the 'most bashed' in Britain last year, would be sealed off to pedestrians.

In November last year, Network Rail revealed the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months.