Published: 7:48 AM August 25, 2021

A crash between two heavy goods vehicles is blocking one lane of the A14 near Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called to the road traffic collision in A14 east at around 7.20am this morning.

One of the HGVs has been moved to a lay-by with the other vehicle still blocking lane one of the road.

Highways England has reported traffic delays in the area.