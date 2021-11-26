Delays on A12 after coach breaks down between Ipswich and Colchester

There are delays on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic has built up this morning on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester after a coach broke down.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway at East Bergholt at about 7am after receiving reports of an obstruction.

The AA traffic map is suggesting there are queues starting to form in the area.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the coach was being recovered.

Elsewhere in Suffolk this morning, queues have started to form on the westbound carriageway of the A14 for the turn-off for Newmarket.

