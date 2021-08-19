Delays on A14 after tipper truck drops rocks on road

Published: 10:22 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM August 19, 2021

The incident happened on the A14 at Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 near Stowmarket after a tipper truck shed its load on the westbound carriageway.

The AA traffic map has said one lane of the road had been blocked and traffic travelling at around 10mph following the incident.

Lane 1 is currently closed on A14 W/B between J50 and J49 due to a lorry shedding its load. Please expect delays whilst we work to clear it #PC852 — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) August 19, 2021

Suffolk police confirmed officers had been called to the scene shortly after 9am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a tipper truck dropping debris on the road.

A police spokesman said mud, stones and rocks had been dropped and a rolling roadblock had been put in place.

The delays come after traffic built up in rush hour on the outskirts of Ipswich.



