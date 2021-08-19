News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A14 after tipper truck drops rocks on road

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:22 AM August 19, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM August 19, 2021
The incident happened on the A14 at Stowmarket

The incident happened on the A14 at Stowmarket

Traffic is building on the A14 near Stowmarket after a tipper truck shed its load on the westbound carriageway.

The AA traffic map has said one lane of the road had been blocked and traffic travelling at around 10mph following the incident.

Suffolk police confirmed officers had been called to the scene shortly after 9am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a tipper truck dropping debris on the road.

A police spokesman said mud, stones and rocks had been dropped and a rolling roadblock had been put in place.

The delays come after traffic built up in rush hour on the outskirts of Ipswich.


Suffolk Live
Stowmarket News

