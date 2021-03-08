Published: 2:42 PM March 8, 2021

A new website bringing together information about sustainable travel has been launched by Suffolk County Council in a bid to show people a new "way to go".

"The Way To Go" website brings together information about walking, cycling, and public transport to show people alternative ways of travelling without using private vehicles.

The Way To Go logo - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member responsible for transport, said: “Over the last 12 months as a result of the pandemic we have seen big shifts in travel behaviour with more people choosing active travel such as walking and cycling.

“Now as we move through the country’s roadmap to recovery, we must do all that we can to support people, communities and businesses to keep making positive choices regarding travel that are not just related to social distancing.

"The climate crisis, physical inactivity, air pollution, road danger and congestion can all be addressed with more of us making active and sustainable journeys.”