WATCH: Moment family of swans hold up traffic on A120

Video

A family of swans had a near miss on the A120 today - Credit: Contributed

A family of swans had a near miss when they waddled out onto the A120 in north Essex.

The video was recorded on the A120 near Harwich on Wednesday morning.

Two adult swans and five cygnets were spotted on a dangerous family outing and found themselves wandering in traffic.

Cars were forced to slow down and overtake the animals in order not to harm them.

