News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

WATCH: Moment family of swans hold up traffic on A120

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:30 PM May 25, 2022
A family of swans had a near miss on the A120 today

A family of swans had a near miss on the A120 today - Credit: Contributed

A family of swans had a near miss when they waddled out onto the A120 in north Essex.

The video was recorded on the A120 near Harwich on Wednesday morning.

Two adult swans and five cygnets were spotted on a dangerous family outing and found themselves wandering in traffic.

Cars were forced to slow down and overtake the animals in order not to harm them.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Harwich News

Don't Miss

The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A Google Maps image of Cornard Road

Obituary

Community sadness after death of man who was found in river

Dolly Carter

person
Aerial view of packed car park

Gallery

'So grateful' - Classic car show visits care home after roadworks setback

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon