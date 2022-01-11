Three miles of tailbacks on A14 after collision
Published: 5:40 PM January 11, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Traffic is building on the A14 approaching Stowmarket following a collision on the eastbound carriageway.
The collision happened at about 5pm at Woolpit, National Highways said on Twitter.
Motorists were forced to temporarily stop and one lane of the road remains closed.
National Highways said there are about 3.5 miles of tailbacks on the road, adding about half an hour to journey times.
