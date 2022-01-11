Three miles of tailbacks on A14 after collision

Traffic is building on the A14 approaching Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 approaching Stowmarket following a collision on the eastbound carriageway.

The collision happened at about 5pm at Woolpit, National Highways said on Twitter.

Motorists were forced to temporarily stop and one lane of the road remains closed.

Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #A14 eastbound between J47 #Elmswell and J47A due to a collision. There is currently around 3.5 miles of congestion which is adding about 30 minutes onto journey times approaching J46 pic.twitter.com/j4KlVV5wcS — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) January 11, 2022

National Highways said there are about 3.5 miles of tailbacks on the road, adding about half an hour to journey times.

