News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Three miles of tailbacks on A14 after collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:40 PM January 11, 2022
More than 20 vehicles have been caught speeding in the space of an hour on the A14.

Traffic is building on the A14 approaching Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 approaching Stowmarket following a collision on the eastbound carriageway.

The collision happened at about 5pm at Woolpit, National Highways said on Twitter.

Motorists were forced to temporarily stop and one lane of the road remains closed.

National Highways said there are about 3.5 miles of tailbacks on the road, adding about half an hour to journey times.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A kind stranger helped a mum-of-four on St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft.

"I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car

Essex Police

Cyclist dies after crash involving car as man arrested

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town

'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon