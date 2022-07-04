Taxi fares set to rise in west Suffolk as fuel prices increase

Taxi fares in west Suffolk will be recommended for an increase next week - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Passenger fares for taxis in west Suffolk will be recommended for increase at a hearing next week.

Members of West Suffolk Council's licencing committee will hear that west Suffolk currently has the cheapest rate in the region for passenger fares, and that rising costs, including the price on fuel are having an impact on taxi drivers' profits.

The council last reviewed passenger fares in 2019. Next week’s review by the licencing committee follows calls from members of the taxi trade for passenger fares to be put up.

The licensing committee will also factor in the proposed increases to the licensing fees and charges that taxi drivers and operators must pay.

Those fees and charge increases, which will be the first in seven years, are a result of the increased work and costs from the national changes in Government guidance that West Suffolk Council must follow.

The taxi trade is currently being consulted on these increases which wouldn’t come into effect until April next year.

Any increase on passenger fares, may, however, be introduced later this year.

Councillor Andy Drummond, cabinet member for regulatory, which includes licencing,said: “West Suffolk Council recognises the significant contribution that taxi businesses make to the local economy and the role they play in leisure, education, and tourism.

“Our aim is for a thriving, safe and accessible fleet and we recognise that the fares charged to passengers, need to strike a balance.

"On the one hand they need to support the running costs associated with taxis so that they are viable.

"On the other, they also need to ensure, as best they can, that people who are reliant on them, can still afford to use them.

“We have been requested by members of the trade to review the fares and given the increased costs, particularly in fuel, and that our fares are currently the lowest in Suffolk, I welcome this opportunity for the licensing committee to examine this and the recommendations in more detail before making a decision.”