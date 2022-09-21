Teenager dies in hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash

A teenager has died after serious crash in north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after a serious crash in north Essex.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the B1027 near Keelers Lane in Elmstead, outside Colchester, at about 5.10am on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries, but has since died.

On Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation, a spokesman for Essex Police confirmed.

Officers have also recovered a vehicle.

Sergeant Alex Black, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the family of the young man who has died.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances around the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“I do still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.”

Anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 226 of September 18.