News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Teenager dies in hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:01 AM September 21, 2022
 A teenager has died after serious crash in north Essex

A teenager has died after serious crash in north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after a serious crash in north Essex. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in the B1027 near Keelers Lane in Elmstead, outside Colchester, at about 5.10am on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries, but has since died. 

On Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation, a spokesman for Essex Police confirmed.

Officers have also recovered a vehicle.

Sergeant Alex Black, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the family of the young man who has died.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances around the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s unfolded
  2. 2 Suffolk barn in need of revamp sells for more than £50,000 at auction
  3. 3 CCTV released after Lego sets worth £1,500 stolen from Suffolk B&M stores
  1. 4 A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle
  2. 5 Controversial plans for 220 houses near proposed site of new hospital
  3. 6 Huge fire breaks out at home in west Suffolk town
  4. 7 Three Suffolk care homes shortlisted for a prestigious award
  5. 8 Shuffle time again as young Gunners bid for Portman Road hat-trick
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory over Arsenal U21s
  7. 10 Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

“I do still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.”

Anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 226 of September 18. 

Essex
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The cheapest villages to buy a home in Suffolk have been revealed

Revealed: Cheapest village to buy a home in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A young man has been seriously injured after a crash in north Essex

Road closed as young man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon