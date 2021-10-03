News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM October 3, 2021   
Five pieces of roadworks you should be aware of this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk between October 4 and 10.

For a stress-free commute to work or planned day out, here are five roadworks you should be aware of:

B1508 - Sudbury 

The B1508 in Sudbury will be closed from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Sunday, October 10 to allow Openreach to carry out planned works. 

A lengthy 31-mile diversion has been put in place while the works are taking place which should take around 55 minutes. 

Upper Street - Baylham 

Upper Street will be closed from Monday, October 4 until Friday, October 8 to allow essential roadworks to be carried out. 

A nine-mile diversion will be in place which is expected to add on around 20 minutes. 

Ipswich Road - Nacton 

Ipswich Road in Nacton will be closed on Wednesday, October 6 so that Anglia Water can carry out essential works. 

A six-mile diversion will be put in place which is expected to add on around 15 minutes. 


Rendham Road - Saxmundham 

The B1119 in Saxmundham will be closed between 9.30am to 12pm on Monday, October 4 to allow essential street works to be carried out. 

An 18.6 mile diversion will be put in place while the works are carried out which should take around 35 minutes. 

Grundisburgh Road - Grundisburgh

The B1079 will be closed between 10am and 3pm on Tuesday, October 5 to allow street works to be carried out. 

A 16.7 mile diversion will be in place and is expected to add on 30 minutes to people's journey. 

