5 roadworks in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Here are just some of the roadworks you should be aware of this week

Motorists in Suffolk will be keen to avoid the roadworks taking place this week - here are a few to watch out for and plan your journeys around.

Alexandra Road, Ipswich

Alexandra Road will be closed from 8am Monday, November 8 until Wednesday, November 10 while City Fibre carry out works.

A short diversion route will be in place but is only expected to add on a couple of minutes to your journey.

St Andrews Street South, Bury St Edmunds

You may also want to watch:

St Andrews Street South will be closed from 6.30am on Tuesday, November 9 until 8pm on Wednesday, November 10.

A 0.5 mile diversion route is in place that is only expected to add on around five minutes to your journey.

Felixstowe

Walton Avenue, near the Port of Felixstowe will be closed from 8pm - 6am from Tuesday, November 9 until Friday, November 12.

There will be a 4.1 mile diversion route in place while Suffolk County Council carry out the roadworks.

Bures Road

The B1508 will be closed from 8pm until 6pm from Monday, November 8 until Saturday, November 13 so that roadworks can be carried out.

A lengthy 27 mile diversion route has been put in place which is expected to take around 55 minutes.

Lower Road, Grundisburgh

Lower Road in Grundisburgh will be closed from Tuesday, November 9 until Thursday, November 11 to allow Anglian Water to carry out essential works.

A 1.8 mile diversion route will be in place that is expected to add on around 10 minutes to your journey.