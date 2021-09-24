Published: 2:45 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM September 24, 2021

Saxmundham station has been restored as a one-storey building following a fire in 2018 - Credit: Paul Geater

Government minister and MP for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey joined representatives from a host of organisations to officially open the repaired Saxmundham station today.

The station suffered a severe fire in 2018 which left the first storey of the building unsafe. It was removed, and the station has been refurbished as single-storey building with air conditioning and free wi-fi at a cost of £1.3million.

Jonathan Denby and Simone Bailey from Greater Anglia with Therese Coffey at the opening of Saxmundham Station. - Credit: Paul Geater

There had been initial complaints about the slow pace of work.

Representatives from Greater Anglia, local authorities, the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership and the East Suffolk Travel Association attended the opening. Dr Coffey unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

In addition to the restoration works, a new Lowestoft-bound platform was installed, along with new seating and a new shelter.

Laptop and mobile phone charging points have also been added to the station building, along with a real time information screen and additional seating. The platform canopy was also renewed and the station is now covered by CCTV.

Volunteer station adopters have created a wildflower garden at the end of the car park and have planted an array of wildflowers, perennials, plants and shrubs.

Funding was provided by East Suffolk District Council and Saxmundham Town Council. New flower tubs for the platform were funded by the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.