£1.3m repairs to Saxmundham train station complete
- Credit: Paul Geater
Government minister and MP for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey joined representatives from a host of organisations to officially open the repaired Saxmundham station today.
The station suffered a severe fire in 2018 which left the first storey of the building unsafe. It was removed, and the station has been refurbished as single-storey building with air conditioning and free wi-fi at a cost of £1.3million.
There had been initial complaints about the slow pace of work.
Representatives from Greater Anglia, local authorities, the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership and the East Suffolk Travel Association attended the opening. Dr Coffey unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.
In addition to the restoration works, a new Lowestoft-bound platform was installed, along with new seating and a new shelter.
Laptop and mobile phone charging points have also been added to the station building, along with a real time information screen and additional seating. The platform canopy was also renewed and the station is now covered by CCTV.
Volunteer station adopters have created a wildflower garden at the end of the car park and have planted an array of wildflowers, perennials, plants and shrubs.
You may also want to watch:
Funding was provided by East Suffolk District Council and Saxmundham Town Council. New flower tubs for the platform were funded by the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership.
Most Read
- 1 Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes
- 2 'Complete waste of our money' - uproar over Santa's grotto
- 3 Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide
- 4 Jailed company boss to sell home to repay swindled customers
- 5 Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations
- 6 'We've lost one or two from last week' - Cook reveals fresh injury set-back
- 7 Suffolk families stunned after homes transformed on Changing Rooms
- 8 Ipswich mum 'eating junk food and take-aways' goes from size 22 to 12
- 9 Suffolk braced for Indian summer before forecast showers next week
- 10 Goals, vision and chats with a legend - how Town's loan stars are doing