Three abnormal loads pulled over on A14
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
The drivers of three abnormal loads have been pulled over on the A14 near Elmswell.
The first abnormal load was pulled over by officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).
The vehicle weighed 60 tons and was over three metres wide. The driver had not notified authorities, according to police.
In a Tweet, the force said: "Offences dealt with along with tacho offences."
A second abnormal load that was dealt with by the Commercial Vehicle Unit team had a weight of 44 ton and the driver had not notified the authorities.
In another Tweet NSRAPT said: "Tachograph offence also dealt with for excess driving without taking required breaks."
Officers stopped another vehicle that was 3.6 metre wide and the driver did not have attendant or escort vehicle, which is required for vehicles over 3.5 metres wide.
According to police the driver removed parts to bring width below 3.5 metre before continuing.