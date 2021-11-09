News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Three people taken to hospital as air ambulance called to crash on B1115

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:39 AM November 9, 2021
Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash in Hitcham last night

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash in Hitcham last night - Credit: Google Maps

Three people were taken hospital after the air ambulance and three road ambulances were called to a single vehicle crash in Hitcham late last night. 

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a green Ford Focus in the B1115 at around 10.30pm yesterday. 

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer, Basics vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A vehicle left the road and was on a verge. 

"Fire, ambulance and police all attended and one male had to be removed from the vehicle by the fire service."

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman also confirmed that the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. 

Three fire crews were also called to the crash. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
  2. 2 Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition
  3. 3 A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
  1. 4 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
  2. 5 Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl
  3. 6 Giant Weerts warehouse now complete
  4. 7 'We will be active in January' - What Ashton and Cook said at Fans' Forum
  5. 8 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
  6. 9 Firework display cancelled on day of event due to 'health and safety risks'
  7. 10 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Bruce Kerr, Suffolk Show Director with Her Majesty The Queen's Suffolk Punch, Whitton Poppy at Easto

The Queen

'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A Covid vaccination being given in Lavenham

Coronavirus

Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon