Three people taken to hospital as air ambulance called to crash on B1115
- Credit: Google Maps
Three people were taken hospital after the air ambulance and three road ambulances were called to a single vehicle crash in Hitcham late last night.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving a green Ford Focus in the B1115 at around 10.30pm yesterday.
A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer, Basics vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
"Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance for further care."
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A vehicle left the road and was on a verge.
"Fire, ambulance and police all attended and one male had to be removed from the vehicle by the fire service."
You may also want to watch:
The spokesman also confirmed that the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Three fire crews were also called to the crash.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
- 2 Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition
- 3 A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
- 4 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
- 5 Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl
- 6 Giant Weerts warehouse now complete
- 7 'We will be active in January' - What Ashton and Cook said at Fans' Forum
- 8 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
- 9 Firework display cancelled on day of event due to 'health and safety risks'
- 10 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars