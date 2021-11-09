Three people taken to hospital as air ambulance called to crash on B1115

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash in Hitcham last night - Credit: Google Maps

Three people were taken hospital after the air ambulance and three road ambulances were called to a single vehicle crash in Hitcham late last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a green Ford Focus in the B1115 at around 10.30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer, Basics vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A vehicle left the road and was on a verge.

"Fire, ambulance and police all attended and one male had to be removed from the vehicle by the fire service."

The spokesman also confirmed that the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Three fire crews were also called to the crash.

