Severe delays as A140 in mid Suffolk partially blocked after crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:06 PM July 1, 2022
The A140 is partially blocked after a three vehicle crash

The A140 is partially blocked after a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

There are severe delays on the A140 after a crash involving three vehicles.

Police were called just after 2pm today to the incident on the northbound carriageway, between Coddenham and Earl Stonham.

According to police, one vehicle has partially blocked the road but is in the process of being cleared.

There are no reported injuries and any damage is limited to the vehicles.

The AA traffic map is showing severe delays of 17 minutes in the area.

