Fire and ambulance crews called to three vehicle crash in West Suffolk

The B1106 between Culford and Fornham is closed after a three vehicle crash

Fire and ambulance crews have been called to a three-vehicle crash in West Suffolk.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm today, May 20, on the B1106 between Culford and Fornham.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person is being treated for a potential back injury, although the severity of the injury is not yet known.

Two fire crews, ambulance and police all attended the scene.

The road remains closed while recovery takes place.

