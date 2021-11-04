Emergency services called to three vehicle crash on A140

There are some delays on the A140 after a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A140 near Thwaite.

Police were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Caddy van, Ford Transit Van and DAF Truck near the junction with The Street, in Stoke Ash at around 9.55am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said ambulance crews had been called to the scene with possible minor injuries reported.

The AA Traffic Map shows some traffic building up in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.