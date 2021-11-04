News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called to three vehicle crash on A140

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:02 AM November 4, 2021
There are some delays on the A140 after a three vehicle crash

There are some delays on the A140 after a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A140 near Thwaite. 

Police were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Caddy van, Ford Transit Van and DAF Truck near the junction with The Street, in Stoke Ash at around 9.55am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said ambulance crews had been called to the scene with possible minor injuries reported. 

The AA Traffic Map shows some traffic building up in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

You may also want to watch:

A140 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person
The River Cruise Restaurants crew in the lady florence, orford, suffolk, with their good food award

Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich team dreams at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon