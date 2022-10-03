Road blocked as van overturns after crash

A west Suffolk road is currently blocked after a van ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 6.10am today (October 3) to reports that a van had overturned after a crash in Fishwick Corner in Thurston.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a car was also involved in the crash.

The spokesman added: "There were reports that a person was potentially trapped in one of the vehicles so the fire service have also been called to the scene."

Paramedics are also at the scene of the crash but the extent of any injuries is not yet clear.



