Delays on Suffolk's roads in rush hour after heavy rain

Published: 8:38 AM October 20, 2021

Traffic is building on Suffolk's roads after heavy rain fell overnight (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Traffic is building on Suffolk roads in rush hour after heavy rain fell in the county overnight.

Queues are forming on the A14 near Newmarket where rainfall has caused traffic to slow down, according to the AA traffic map.

There are also queues on the A14 at junction 47 near Woolpit.

Over the border in Norfolk, Thetford has been particularly badly affected by the rain with delays at the roundabout for the A134 and the A11.

The AA traffic map also suggested there were delays in Harwich earlier this morning, although this seems to have cleared.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place in parts of Suffolk until 12pm today.

