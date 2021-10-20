News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on Suffolk's roads in rush hour after heavy rain

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:38 AM October 20, 2021   
File photo of traffic on the a12, near martlesham, suffolk

Traffic is building on Suffolk's roads after heavy rain fell overnight (file photo)

Traffic is building on Suffolk roads in rush hour after heavy rain fell in the county overnight.

Queues are forming on the A14 near Newmarket where rainfall has caused traffic to slow down, according to the AA traffic map.

There are also queues on the A14 at junction 47 near Woolpit.

Over the border in Norfolk, Thetford has been particularly badly affected by the rain with delays at the roundabout for the A134 and the A11.

The AA traffic map also suggested there were delays in Harwich earlier this morning, although this seems to have cleared. 

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place in parts of Suffolk until 12pm today.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

