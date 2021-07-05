Published: 3:55 PM July 5, 2021

Lots of road closures across Suffolk this week.

If you're planning a smooth journey to and from work or to see family and friends for the England game this week, here are some roadworks you might want to be aware of.

A14 and A11 partial closures at Newmarket

The A14 westbound from junction 37 (Newmarket) to junction 33 (Impington) will have lane closures and reduced speed limits in place due to barrier repair works.

These will run from 9pm to 6am until July 8. Part of the A11 junction 36 (Newmarket) to Six Mile Bottom southbound carriageway will also be closed over a similar timeframe.

Menham

Peggs Hill will be closed for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing until July 9 for a total of 24 hours each day.

A diversion is in place through Gules Green Lane, Daisy Hill, Metfield Road, Fressingfield Road, B1123 and vice versa.

Otley, Swilland and Witnesham

Surface dressing will close the B1078 Swilland Road, Otley, B1078 Road from Gibraltar Road to Swilland Road, Otley, B1078 Ashbocking Road, Swilland and B1078 Ashbocking Road, Witnesham – From Ashbocking Road to The Green.

This will be from July 7 to July 10 between 7pm and 7am.

The diversion takes drivers along the B1077 and B1079.

Stowmarket

The C443 Ipswich Road from Needham Road until Combs Ford is still closed for drainage maintenance and essential repairs to the blocked gully network.

This will run until July 12 between 8am and 5pm.

The diversion route is as follows; Ipswich Road > C439 Needham Road > Poplar Hill > Ipswich Road> Hollingsworth Road > A1308 > C439 Needham Road and Ipswich Road > Hollingsworth Road > A1308 > C439 Needham Road.

Holywell Row

The C602 Eriswell Road from Fen Lane until The Street is closed for carriageway resurfacing until July 9.

The road will be shut between 9am and 4.30pm.

The diversion is through Eriswell Road, B1112, A1065, Brandon Road, A1101 and Eriswell Road.

Henstead and Wrentham

The B1127 Wrentham Road, Beccles Road and Church Street will be closed for surface dressing between July 8 to July 13 between 7pm and 7am.

There will be a diversion along the B1127, Church Road, Benacre Road through to the A12, from B1712, A12 and the B1127.

Great Barton

The C652 Livermere Road from the junction of Conyers Way to the junction of Mill Road will be closed for the safe removal of the bus shelter.

The closure will happen on July 9 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The diversion is through the B1106, A143, Fornham Road and Livermere Road.

Capel St Mary

Church Road from the junction of The Green to the junction of Abbey Road will be closed for drainage improvements.

This will be from July 7 to July 9.

There will be a diversion through The Green and Abbey Road.

Barham and Claydon

Bacon Road will be closed for carriageway resurfacing from July 30 to August 4 between 9am and 4pm each day.

There is a diversion through Edinburgh Gardens, Thornhill Road, Church Lane, Kirby Rise and Phillipps Road.

Redgrave and Botesdale

The B1113 Lopham Road, Gallows Hill, The Street and Hall Lane are to be closed for drainage works, to fix a blocked gully network.

The route will be closed from June 28 to July 12, between 8am and 5pm each day.

A diversion will be in place along Ipswich Road, Needham Road, Poplar Hill, Hollingsworth Road and the A1308.