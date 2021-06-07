Published: 9:12 AM June 7, 2021

Train delays are expected between Diss and Stowmarket this morning after faults with the signalling system - Credit: Archant

Some trains between Diss and Stowmarket are running at a reduced speed this morning because a fault with the signalling system.

Rail operator Greater Anglia announced the delays on a tweet this morning, which stated: "First service affected is the 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street which has been delayed by 15minutes.

Network Rail is on site to try and resolve the problem.