Train delays after signalling fault
Published: 9:12 AM June 7, 2021
Some trains between Diss and Stowmarket are running at a reduced speed this morning because a fault with the signalling system.
Rail operator Greater Anglia announced the delays on a tweet this morning, which stated: "First service affected is the 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street which has been delayed by 15minutes.
Network Rail is on site to try and resolve the problem.
