Train delays after signalling fault

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:12 AM June 7, 2021   
Emergency services are responding to an incident on a Greater Anglia train at Stowmarket Picture: M

Train delays are expected between Diss and Stowmarket this morning after faults with the signalling system - Credit: Archant

Some trains between Diss and Stowmarket are running at a reduced speed this morning because a fault with the signalling system. 

Rail operator Greater Anglia announced the delays on a tweet this morning, which stated: "First service affected is the 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street which has been delayed by 15minutes. 

Network Rail is on site to try and resolve the problem. 

Diss News
Stowmarket News

