Rail disruption after person hit by train

Published: 12:39 PM June 26, 2021

A person has been hit by a train near Shenfield close to London, causing rail delays in Suffolk.

The incident has blocked Greater Anglia services to and from London from around 11am and is effecting Suffolk and Essex trains.

Network Rail and the emergency services are on site, the train operator has said.

Customers told they can use their ticket on c2c services between Liverpool Street, Fenchurch Street and Southend Central, in both directions at no additional charge.

You can also use your Greater Anglia ticket to travel between Liverpool Street and Tower Hill London Underground stations.

Specific train service alterations are available here: journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

