News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Rail disruption after person hit by train

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:39 PM June 26, 2021   
Intercity train

Greater Anglia has reported a person hit by a train - Credit: Nick Strugnell/Greater Anglia

A person has been hit by a train near Shenfield close to London, causing rail delays in Suffolk.

The incident has blocked Greater Anglia services to and from London from around 11am and is effecting Suffolk and Essex trains. 

Network Rail and the emergency services are on site, the train operator has said. 

Customers told they can use their ticket on c2c services between Liverpool Street, Fenchurch Street and Southend Central, in both directions at no additional charge.

You can also use your Greater Anglia ticket to travel between Liverpool Street and Tower Hill London Underground stations.

Specific train service alterations are available here: journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
  2. 2 McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job
  3. 3 How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?
  1. 4 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  2. 5 Rekeem Harper completes Ipswich Town switch
  3. 6 Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig
  4. 7 Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe
  5. 8 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
  6. 9 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  7. 10 Bury St Edmunds stabbing victim named by police
Greater Anglia
Essex Live
British Transport Police
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson will begin pre-season training with the U23s.

Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are interested in signing Portsmouth's Michael Jacobs

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook will begin his first full season as Ipswich manager with a home clash against Morecambe

Football

Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon