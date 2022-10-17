Crash cause revealed after train derailed on way to Felixstowe

The train was left damaged after a crash while on the way to Felixstowe - Credit: RAIB

A report has been released today after an investigation into how a train smashed into a piece of agricultural equipment while on its way to Felixstowe.

The crash happened on the tracks at Kisby in Cambridgeshire at about 4.10am on August 19 last year and involved a freight train carrying containers to the Port of Felixstowe.

The train was travelling at about 66mph when it struck the machinery and the driver of the tractor was left uninjured in the crash.

An investigation was launched by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) into the crash which left the train driver with minor injuries.

The RAIB's investigation says the accident happened because the tractor driver did not telephone the signaller to seek permission to cross the railway line.

When the train driver realised the tractor was about to go over the tracks, he activated the emergency brake.

He then left his seat with the intention of taking shelter in a corridor but when the crash happened, he was still at the back of the driving cab and was showered by debris as the locomotive’s windows were smashed.

The locomotive and one wagon derailed and there was extensive damage to the infrastructure of the railway.

Anyone who uses the crossing are required to telephone a railway signaller who will grant permission to cross if there is enough time based on the location of approaching trains.

Network Rail had already put Kisby in one of its highest risk categories due to its frequent use and the glare from the sun.

Investigators found that Network Rail was “not effectively managing the safe use of Kisby”.

As a result of the investigation Rail Accident Investigation Branch has made two recommendations, one addressed to Network Rail and one addressed to the Health and Safety Executive.