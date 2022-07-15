Severe travel delays expected after red weather warning

Rail and road travel delays are expected next week after a red warning for extreme weather conditions. - Credit: Archant

Rail and road travel delays are expected next week after a red warning for extreme weather conditions - with passengers being told to travel only if necessary.

The Met Office has issued Suffolk's first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat, with meteorologists predicting temperatures of up to 38C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rail services from the south-east of England are expected to be severely disrupted on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, with a speed limit of 60mph being placed on some trains.

This is to prevent the steel rails from bending and buckling, which will significantly slow down trains from London which usually travel at speeds between 100 and 125mph.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: “We are very sorry to be disrupting our customers’ travel plans, but the safety of our customers and rail staff is of paramount importance.

“Our trains will be running at lower speeds because we want to minimise the risk of heat-related damage to the railway tracks and signals, which could then cause huge delays in record-breaking, sweltering temperatures putting our passengers at risk of falling ill due to the heat.

“Whilst we have air conditioning on the majority of our trains now, if they are held up in long delays and the power to the train is cut off, temperatures would rise and it could become very uncomfortable.

“Please listen to the weather warnings, stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday.”

A reduced service will operate on the Norwich to London Liverpool Street and Cambridge to London Liverpool Street main lines and on the Southend to London Liverpool Street route.

A shuttle service will operate on the Harwich to Manningtree, Braintree to Witham, Southminster to Wickford and Clacton/Walton/Colchester Town to Colchester branch lines to a normal frequency but without direct services to and from London.

The Stansted Express between Stansted Airport and London is likely to remain half-hourly but journeys will take longer.

A normal timetable is currently planned for regional services between Norwich and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Cambridge/Stansted Airport, between Ipswich and Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Cambridge and Peterborough and on the Marks Tey-Sudbury line.

Those who travel via roads or rail are being told to prepare carefully and expect disruption to their daily routines.

Roads could also be busier than usual during periods of disruption on the rail network, but National Highways have reassured motorists of their roads' heat resistance.

A National Highways spokesman said: "Our motorways and major A roads are highly resilient to extremes of weather. Around half of our network has an asphalt mix surface that can withstand high temperatures and half has a low noise surface, which has an even greater resistance to heat.

"Both types of road surface are suitable for use in very hot weather and in a changing climate. The design and build standards we apply to our roads are considered best practice and adopted in other countries around the world."