Fallen tree cleared from A12 as high winds batter Suffolk

A tree fell down on the A12 at Woodbridge - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A tree has been cleared from the A12 at Woodbridge after it fell down in strong winds from Storm Arwen.

Officers were called to the road at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The AA traffic map has suggested queues have started to form in the area.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the tree was cleared with the help of a motorist.

Wind speeds have been forecast to reach as high as 55mph in Suffolk today as Storm Arwen arrives on British shores.

