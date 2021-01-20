Police amazed no one hurt after tree falls on Fiat 500

Published: 7:22 AM January 20, 2021

Police were amazed no one was injured after a tree fell on top of a car travelling along a Suffolk road.

Norfolk and Suffolk's joint roads and armed policing unit said the first casualty of incoming stormy weather was a Fiat 500 damaged by a falling tree near Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday morning.

Police warned drivers to extra take care on their journeys - Credit: NSRAPT

The team tweeted at 6.30am: "First casualty of the bad weather....this convertible Fiat 500 had an oak tree fall on top of him as he was driving along. Amazingly no injuries."

The collision closed Ixworth Road, in Thurston, as police warned motorists to take care and drive to the conditions presented.

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in pace for the region, with travel disruption and flooding expected later in the week.

The Met Office weather warning is in place until 3am on Thursday morning, with forecasters predicting spells of heavy rain across a 23-hour period.