'Devastated' family pay tribute to great grandmother, 84, killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a great grandmother who was killed in a crash near Braintree - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A devastated family have paid tribute to a 84-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in north Essex.

Police were called to Parsonage Road in Takely at about 3.20pm on Monday, September 26, to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Phyllis Willis, from Rayne near Braintree, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Willis' family paid tribute to her saying: "Our family is devastated by the sudden loss of our mother.

"She was a mother to five boys and grandmother to many grand and great grandchildren.

"We would appreciate privacy during this time whilst we grieve."

A 37-year-old man from Dagenham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Officers from Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses to establish the circumstances around the crash.

Anyone with any information or who has any dashcam footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 733 of September 26.



