Fire service rescue woman following crash near Knodishall
Published: 5:02 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM January 22, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A woman has been rescued from a car following a crash near Knodishall.
Leiston Road has reopened following a collision between and Audi and Scoda at about 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed all three emergency services were on the scene.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent fire engines from Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, and Stradbroke.
They proceeded to free a woman who had become trapped in her vehicle and a stop was called at 4.33pm.
No injuries are thought to be serious at this time.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
- 2 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
- 3 Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points
- 4 Police called to anti-vaccine demonstration at Suffolk pharmacy
- 5 McKenna hoping Portman Road routine changes can help 'find an edge'
- 6 New cafe toasts successful first week
- 7 Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer
- 8 Police arrest driver after single car crash
- 9 9 forgotten pubs that were at the heart of their Suffolk towns
- 10 'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof