News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Fire service rescue woman following crash near Knodishall

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:02 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM January 22, 2022
A two-car crash has led to Leiston road near Knodishall being closed 

A two-car crash has led to Leiston road near Knodishall being closed - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been rescued from a car following a crash near Knodishall. 

Leiston Road has reopened following a collision between and Audi and Scoda at about 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon. 

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed all three emergency services were on the scene. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent fire engines from Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, and Stradbroke. 

They proceeded to free a woman who had become trapped in her vehicle and a stop was called at 4.33pm. 

No injuries are thought to be serious at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
  2. 2 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
  3. 3 Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points
  1. 4 Police called to anti-vaccine demonstration at Suffolk pharmacy
  2. 5 McKenna hoping Portman Road routine changes can help 'find an edge'
  3. 6 New cafe toasts successful first week
  4. 7 Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer
  5. 8 Police arrest driver after single car crash
  6. 9 9 forgotten pubs that were at the heart of their Suffolk towns
  7. 10 'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof
Suffolk Live News
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Samuel Creed was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Suffolk Live News

Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26-07-2020 of Colchester manager Hayden Mullins. Colchester boss Hayden Mullins is

Football

Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The bungalow in Walberswick is the only home for sale in the east Suffolk village

Suffolk Live News | Gallery

See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon