Fire service rescue woman following crash near Knodishall

A two-car crash has led to Leiston road near Knodishall being closed - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been rescued from a car following a crash near Knodishall.

Leiston Road has reopened following a collision between and Audi and Scoda at about 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed all three emergency services were on the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent fire engines from Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, and Stradbroke.

They proceeded to free a woman who had become trapped in her vehicle and a stop was called at 4.33pm.

No injuries are thought to be serious at this time.

