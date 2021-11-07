Road to be closed 'for a number of hours' following crash

The junction between Bury Road and Bardwell Road near Stanton - Credit: Google

Police have closed a road in Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, after a collision involving two cars.

Officers were called at 7.16pm today, November 7. Paramedics are also at the scene, though the extent of any injuries are unknown

The junction between Bury Road and Bardwell Road in Stanton has been closed and will remain so for a number of hours.

A diversion has been put into place by police.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 307 of November 7.

