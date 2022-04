Two cars left the road after a crash on the A11 overnight Saturday, April 2 - Credit: Mildenhall Police

Two cars left the road after a crash on the A11 last night.

The crash happened in Red Lodge overnight Saturday, April 2.

On social media, police said the drivers had a "lucky escape" suffering only "very slight" injuries although the cars were significantly damaged.

