Two people injured after car flips over in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:42 PM July 23, 2021   
Suffolk police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the B1125 at 4.35pm. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car flipped over in east Suffolk. 

Suffolk police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the B1125 between Westleton and Blythburgh at 4.35pm.

The road is still blocked and the two people are not thought to be seriously injured. 

The AA Traffic Map shows slow moving traffic in the area.

