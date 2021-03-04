Published: 3:08 PM March 4, 2021

The collision happened on the A12 at Ardleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Two women were taken to hospital following a collision on the A12 northbound.

At around 5pm on Saturday, February 27 a Honda Jazz left the road between junction 29 and junction 30.

The car came to a stop in a neighbouring field and was damaged in the incident.

Two female occupants, one aged in her 30s and the other a teenager - escaped with minor head injuries and were treated at hospital.

Essex Police are now looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the car shortly before the collision happened.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1086 of February 27.

You can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.