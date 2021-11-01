Two taken to hospital one with chest pains after two vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital with chest pains after a two vehicle crash near RAF Mildenhall.

Police were called to the incident which happenbed near Pollards Lane and Jarmans Lane just before 7am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that recovery is needed for both vehicles.

They also confirmed that another person has been taken to hospital with a wrist fracture as a result of the crash.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.