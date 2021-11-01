Two taken to hospital one with chest pains after two vehicle crash
Published: 10:13 AM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been taken to hospital with chest pains after a two vehicle crash near RAF Mildenhall.
Police were called to the incident which happenbed near Pollards Lane and Jarmans Lane just before 7am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that recovery is needed for both vehicles.
They also confirmed that another person has been taken to hospital with a wrist fracture as a result of the crash.
