Two people trapped after van crashes into ditch in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:52 PM April 21, 2022
Two people were freed from a Citroen Berlingo which ended up in a ditch following a collision in Ixworth

Two people were freed from a Citroen Berlingo which ended up in a ditch following a collision at the junction of the A1088 and Thetford Road in Ixworth - Credit: Google Maps

Two people were trapped after a Citroen Berlingo van went into a ditch during a two-car collision in west Suffolk.

The incident happened just after 1pm on April 20 on the A1088 in Ixworth at the junction with Thetford Road.

The A1088 was closed whilst recovery took place, but has now reopened.

A Citroen Berlingo van crashed into the ditch following a collision with a Volvo V40 and two people were trapped inside the van until crews were able to free them just before 2pm.

Ambulance and fire crews attended but according to a police spokesperson, there were no life-threatening or serious injuries suffered by anyone involved.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

