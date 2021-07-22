Published: 10:52 AM July 22, 2021

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Aspall Road, Debenham (file image) - Credit: Google

Two vehicles were involved in a collision at Debenham, with one hitting a telegraph pole.

The crash happened in Aspall Road just before 10.20pm last night (Wednesday, July 21). An ambulance was called as a precaution, but no one was injured.

BT was informed due to the collision with a telegraph pole, and Suffolk Highways was also informed because the crash led to fluid on the road.

The road was cleared just before 1.30am.



