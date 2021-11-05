News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A140 partially blocked after person injured in two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:07 PM November 5, 2021
The A140 is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash 

The A140 is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A140. 

Police were called to collision near Stoke Ash just before 10.30am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One vehicle is partially blocking the road and ambulance crews are also at the scene."

"There is one casualty with minor chest injuries."

