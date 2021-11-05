A140 partially blocked after person injured in two-vehicle crash

The A140 is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A140.

Police were called to collision near Stoke Ash just before 10.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One vehicle is partially blocking the road and ambulance crews are also at the scene."

"There is one casualty with minor chest injuries."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.