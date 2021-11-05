A140 partially blocked after person injured in two-vehicle crash
Published: 12:07 PM November 5, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A140.
Police were called to collision near Stoke Ash just before 10.30am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One vehicle is partially blocking the road and ambulance crews are also at the scene."
"There is one casualty with minor chest injuries."
