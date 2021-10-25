Severe delays on A146 after two-vehicle crash

Published: 7:14 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 7:22 PM October 25, 2021

Drivers have been hit with lengthy delays following a crash between a car and a lorry outside of Lowestoft this afternoon.

A crash between a car and a lorry has caused severe travel disruption on a busy Suffolk road.

Travel has been affected between Lowestoft and Beccles following the incident which happened around 4.15pm.

Traffic was taking it in turns to pass the scene, with delays of around 35 minutes expected while recovery of the two vehicles is underway.

No details have been provided about any injuries of the two drivers.

