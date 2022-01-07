Two car crash partially blocks A11

The A11 at Barton Mills is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

UPDATE: The road is now clear

Police are dealing with a two-vehicle crash on the A11 at Barton Mills.

The crash happened between 9-9.30pm near the Fiveways roundabout.

The road was partially blocked northbound towards Norwich.

Police helped escort the vehicles into a nearby services and no injuries have been reported.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

