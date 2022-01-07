News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two car crash partially blocks A11

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:48 PM January 7, 2022
Updated: 10:10 PM January 7, 2022
A11 Barton Mills two car crash

The A11 at Barton Mills is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

UPDATE: The road is now clear

Police are dealing with a two-vehicle crash on the A11 at Barton Mills.

The crash happened between 9-9.30pm near the Fiveways roundabout.

The road was partially blocked northbound towards Norwich.

Police helped escort the vehicles into a nearby services and no injuries have been reported.

