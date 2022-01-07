Two car crash partially blocks A11
Published: 9:48 PM January 7, 2022
Updated: 10:10 PM January 7, 2022
UPDATE: The road is now clear
Police are dealing with a two-vehicle crash on the A11 at Barton Mills.
The crash happened between 9-9.30pm near the Fiveways roundabout.
The road was partially blocked northbound towards Norwich.
Police helped escort the vehicles into a nearby services and no injuries have been reported.
