A14 closed after serious crash between van and car

Holly Hume

Published: 10:51 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM April 12, 2021
The A14 by Woolpit is partially blocked by an accident

The A14 by Woolpit is partially blocked by an accident - Credit: Google Streetview

The A14 westbound carriageway has been completely closed following a serious crash involving a car and van this morning.

Suffolk police have closed the road at junction 47 of the A12 by Woolpit and three fire engines are also on scene.

Traffic is stretching back to the other side of Stowmarket, almost reaching junction 50.

A diversion has been put in place at junction 51 by Beacon Hill and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

