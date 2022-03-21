Van catches fire on the A12 at Marks Tey

A van caught fire on the A12 in Marks Tey, Essex on Monday - Credit: Essex OSG

An off-duty police officer was quick to help after a van caught fire on the A12 in Essex.

According to a tweet by Essex Operational Support Group, the van was spotted ablaze on the side of the road at Marks Tey.

An Essex Fire and Rescue Service crew helped put the fire out - Credit: Essex OSG

The officer stopped to check the safety of the occupants and kept the public away until Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews could assist.

One of our officers off duty saw this van smoking on the side of the #A12 at #MarksTey. They stopped to check the safety of the occupants and kept the public away until @ECFRS #10P2 arrived from #Colchester. Good effort from a water truck who stopped and helped put it out! pic.twitter.com/HacaiamLm3 — Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) March 21, 2022

A water truck responded shortly after and helped put the fire out.

The fire caused large plumes of smoke to rise in the sky and had badly damaged the van.

