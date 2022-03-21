News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Van catches fire on the A12 at Marks Tey

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:23 PM March 21, 2022
Van catches fire on A12 in Marks Tey, Essex

A van caught fire on the A12 in Marks Tey, Essex on Monday - Credit: Essex OSG

An off-duty police officer was quick to help after a van caught fire on the A12 in Essex. 

According to a tweet by Essex Operational Support Group, the van was spotted ablaze on the side of the road at Marks Tey.

Van fire on A12 Marks Tey, Essex

An Essex Fire and Rescue Service crew helped put the fire out - Credit: Essex OSG

The officer stopped to check the safety of the occupants and kept the public away until Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews could assist.

A water truck responded shortly after and helped put the fire out.

The fire caused large plumes of smoke to rise in the sky and had badly damaged the van. 

Essex Live News
Essex
Colchester News

