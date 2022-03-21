Van catches fire on the A12 at Marks Tey
Published: 7:23 PM March 21, 2022
- Credit: Essex OSG
An off-duty police officer was quick to help after a van caught fire on the A12 in Essex.
According to a tweet by Essex Operational Support Group, the van was spotted ablaze on the side of the road at Marks Tey.
The officer stopped to check the safety of the occupants and kept the public away until Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews could assist.
A water truck responded shortly after and helped put the fire out.
The fire caused large plumes of smoke to rise in the sky and had badly damaged the van.
