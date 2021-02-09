Published: 10:02 AM February 9, 2021

Suffolk police are at a single vehicle crash on the A1120 roundabout in Stowmarket. - Credit: Stowmarket Police

A van has crashed into a hedge on the A1120 at Stowupland near the roundabout for Tesco and McDonald's.

Police were called at 7.15am to reports that a van had crashed into a hedge between the roundabouts of the A1120/A14 at Stowupland and the roundabout for Tesco.

No injuries have been reported and the vehicle is awaiting recovery off the road.

#NRT1 are at a single vehicle RTC on the A1120 roundabout



It it is still very icy on the roads so please drive carefully and reduce your speed! Only travel if essential and make sure you have sufficient time to make it to your destination safely. ❄️#PC963 #PC737 #drivetoarrive pic.twitter.com/P8xuindaba — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) February 9, 2021

Stowmarket police said: "It is still very icy on the roads so please drive carefully and reduce your speed.

"Only travel if essential and make sure you have sufficient time to make it to your destination safely."

Police have been called to a number of crashes on Suffolk's roads this morning, with the A1071 at Hintlesham blocked for a short while.

Two vehicles had collided in Thorpes Hill between the George Pub and the Chattisham turnoff.

The vehicles have since been recovered and all traffic has returned to normal.

There was also some disruption on the A12 northbound on-slip from the B1070 at East Bergholt, where two vehicles collided.

This collision has also now been cleared.



