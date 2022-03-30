Van stopped by police in Bury St Edmunds found to be 4,000kg overweight
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A van that was pulled over by police in Bury St Edmunds was found to be more than double the weight it should have been.
Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the driver in the west Suffolk town this morning.
NSRAPT shared a picture of the vehicle, which appeared to be filled with soil, on social media.
It was weighed at 7,300kg – almost 4,000kg heavier than its limit of 3,500kg.
Police said on Twitter: "The commercial vehicle unit stopped this vehicle in Bury this morning found to weigh 7,300kg and should have been 3,500kg."
