Van seized after driver had no valid licence or insurance

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:35 AM August 2, 2022
This vehicle was seized in Kentford

This vehicle was seized in Kentford

A vehicle carrying scaffolding was seized after the driver was found to have no valid licence or insurance.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Kentford, between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, several drivers were dealt with for exceeding the 3-tonne weight limit over a bridge.

During the morning, the driver of a scaffolding vehicle was stopped and subsequently found to have no valid licence or insurance as well as an insecure load.

The vehicle was seized by officers.

