Vehicle towing 15ft boat loses wheel on A14

Published: 12:30 PM October 2, 2021

The incident happened on the A14 near the A140 turn off - Credit: Google

A vehicle which was towing a 15ft-long boat on the A14 has lost its wheel, causing a lane to be blocked.

Suffolk police were called around 11.15am on Saturday to reports that a vehicle had "completely" lost its wheel on the A14 eastbound, near to the A140 junction.

The lane has been blocked and is causing delays for drivers in the area.

On the AA's life traffic map it says: "Reports of traffic problems and queueing traffic on A14 eastbound around J51, A140 Kettle Lane (Needham Market)."

Officers are at the scene and recovery has been called.

