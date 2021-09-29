News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays possible as 40 tonne mobile home escorted along A14 and A12

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:30 AM September 29, 2021   
An abnormal load being escorted along the A12 and A14 could cause delays this morning

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the A12 and A14 as police escort a 40 tonne mobile home through Suffolk. 

Suffolk and Norfolk police will help escort the 4.5m wide, 15.4m long mobile home from Northamptonshire to Cliff House, Dunwich this morning. 

The escort will begin at 9am and the full route of the mobile home will be as follows:

A14 Cambridgeshire border – A12 – B1387 – B1125 – Dunwich Rd – Local Roads to Site.

Suffolk police will take over the escort from the A14 Orwell Crossing Lorry Park to Dunwich.

