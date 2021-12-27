Road outside Colchester closed after serious crash

The road at West Bergholt has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road just outside of Colchester has been closed by police following a serious crash this morning.

Police were called to the B1508 at West Bergholt, at the junction with Vinesse Road, at about 7.40am.

We are at the scene of a serious collision in West Bergholt.



We were called at 7.40am this morning to reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1508, at the junction with Vinesse Road.



The road is likely to remain shut until around midday.



Witnesses should call 101. pic.twitter.com/iRdQcS0QvR — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 27, 2021

Essex Police said on Twitter the road is likely to remain closed until midday while the vehicle is recovered.

The condition of the motorist involved in the crash is not known at this time.

Any witnesses to the collision is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

