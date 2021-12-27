News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road outside Colchester closed after serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:04 AM December 27, 2021
The road at West Bergholt has been closed after a crash

The road at West Bergholt has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road just outside of Colchester has been closed by police following a serious crash this morning.

Police were called to the B1508 at West Bergholt, at the junction with Vinesse Road, at about 7.40am.

Essex Police said on Twitter the road is likely to remain closed until midday while the vehicle is recovered.

The condition of the motorist involved in the crash is not known at this time.

Any witnesses to the collision is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

